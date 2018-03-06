JUST IN
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals director resigns

With immediate effect

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals announced that Ravi Narain, Non- Executive & Non- Independent Director has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company vide letter dated 05 March 2018 with immediate effect due to personal reasons.

