Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals director resigns

With immediate effectCrompton Greaves Consumer Electricals announced that Ravi Narain, Non- Executive & Non- Independent Director has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company vide letter dated 05 March 2018 with immediate effect due to personal reasons.
