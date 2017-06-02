Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals spurts after bulk deal

Consumer Electricals surged 4.65% to Rs 242 at 13:51 on after a bulk deal of 7.89 lakh was executed on the scrip at Rs 237 per share at 09:25 on

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was up 140.64 points, or 0.45%, to 31,278.23

Bulk deal boosted volume on the scrip. On the BSE, so far 9.34 lakh were traded in the counter, compared with average daily volumes of 2.28 lakh in the past one quarter. The stock hit a high of Rs 246 in intraday trade so far, which is record high for the counter. The stock had hit a low of Rs 234 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 130.05 on 8 June 2016.

The stock rose 7.38% over the past one month till 1 June 2017, outperforming the Sensex's 4.08% rise. The scrip also outperformed the market in past one quarter, rising 23.2% as against Sensex's 7.43% rise. The scrip had also outperformed the market in past one year, surging 67.94% as against Sensex's 16.56% rise.

The large-cap company has equity capital of Rs 125.35 crore. Face value per share is Rs 2.

Consumer Electricals' net profit rose 29.77% to Rs 86.44 crore on 7.44% growth in net sales to Rs 1076.15 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016.

Consumer Electricals manufactures and markets a wide spectrum of consumer products ranging from fans, light sources and luminaires, pumps and household appliances, such as geysers, mixer grinders, toasters and irons.

