DCW hits 52-week high on recent rally

jumped 6.71% to Rs 42.15 at 12:28 on BSE, with the stock extending recent strong gains.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was up 191.89 points, or 0.61% at 31,902.88. The S&P Small-Cap index was up 160.70 points, or 1.02% at 15,978.30.

On the BSE, 19.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.77 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 42.55 so far during the day, which is also its 52-week high. The stock hit a low of Rs 39.75 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 25.65 on 29 September 2016.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month till 18 July 2017, advancing 9.72% compared with the Sensex's 2.11% rise. The scrip had also outperformed the market over the past one quarter gaining 10.64% as against the Sensex's 8.16% rise. The scrip had also outperformed the market over the past one year advancing 35.51% as against the Sensex's 14.29% rise.

The small-cap company has equity capital of Rs 43.94 crore. Face value per share is Rs 2.

Shares of rose 20.43% in five trading sessions to its current market price of Rs 42.15, from a close of Rs 35 on 12 July 2017.

DCW's net profit spurted 71.5% to Rs 4.58 crore on 13.6% decrease in net sales to Rs 289.91 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016.

is engaged in the manufacture of caustic soda, soda ash and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin.

