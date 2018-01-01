JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Steelco Gujarat resumes plant operations

Swagtam Trading & Services director resigns
Business Standard

Decorous Investment And Trading Co director resigns

Capital Market 

With effect from 01 January 2018

Decorous Investment And Trading Co announced the resignation of Prabindra Nath Baidya as Director with effect from 01 January 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 16:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements