Deepak Fertilisers corrects on profit booking

fell 5.15% to Rs 318.50 at 11:49 IST on on profit booking after a recent rally.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was down 202.62 points, or 0.60% to 33,654.16.

On the BSE, 28,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 33,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 336 and a low of Rs 316.80 so far during the day. The stock hit a record high of Rs 499.80 on 3 November 2017. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 233 on 23 May 2017.

Shares of jumped 7.49% in two trading sessions to settle at Rs 335.80 yesterday, 13 March 2018, from its close of Rs 312.40 on 9 March 2018.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of rose 11.79% to Rs 56.97 crore on 59.59% rise in net sales to Rs 1641.29 crore in Q3 December 2017 over Q3 December 2016.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation's business spans industrial chemicals, bulk and specialty fertilisers, farming diagnostics and solutions, technical ammonium nitrate, services and consulting and value added

