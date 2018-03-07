Delhi's IGIA tops ASQ Ratings among busiest airports

JUST IN
As per Airports Council International (ACI) - ASQ 2017 rankings

Delhi International Airport, a GMR led consortium announced that Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has become world's number 1 airport in the highest category - over 40 million passengers per annum (MPPA) - as per Airports Council International (ACI) - ASQ 2017 rankings.

The airport has topped the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Ratings to achieve the honour and has been declared as the World No.1 by Airports Council International (ACI) 2017 has been a remarkable year.

With 63.5 million passengers flying through the airport, it has surpassed Changi, Incheon and Bangkok airports in terms of passenger growth. It is now the 7th busiest airport in Asia and among the top 20 busiest airports across the world.

First Published: Wed, March 07 2018. 10:37 IST

