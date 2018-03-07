Delhi's IGIA tops ASQ Ratings among busiest airports

As per (ACI) - 2017 rankings

International Airport, a GMR led consortium announced that (IGIA) has become world's number 1 airport in the highest category - over 40 million passengers per annum (MPPA) - as per (ACI) - 2017 rankings.

The airport has topped the (ASQ) Ratings to achieve the honour and has been declared as the World No.1 by (ACI) 2017 has been a remarkable year.

With 63.5 million passengers flying through the airport, it has surpassed Changi, and airports in terms of passenger growth. It is now the 7th busiest airport in and among the top 20 busiest airports across the world.

