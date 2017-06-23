DFM Foods declines after recent sharp rally

fell 2.04% to Rs 1,388 at 10:33 on BSE, with the stock sliding on profit booking after recent rally.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was down 57.88 points, or 0.18% at 31,232.86. The S&P Small-Cap index was down 194.63 points, or 1.25% at 15,414.86.

On the BSE, 1,627 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9,106 shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1,430 and a low of Rs 1,375.60 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,355 on 1 July 2016 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,122 on 7 June 2017.

The stock had underperformed the market over the past one month till 22 June 2017, declining 10.88% compared with the Sensex's 2.35% rise. The scrip had also underperformed the market over the past one quarter declining 16.25% as against the Sensex's 7.28% rise. The scrip had also underperformed the market over the past one year declining 34.59% as against the Sensex's 16.91% rise.

The small-cap company has equity capital of Rs 10 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

Shares of had rallied 17.87% in the preceding five trading sessions to settle at Rs 1,416.90 yesterday, 22 June 2017, from its close of Rs 1,202.15 on 15 June 2017.

DFM Foods' net profit fell 68.5% to Rs 3.66 crore on 24.2% decrease in net sales to Rs 93.17 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016.

is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of snack foods.

