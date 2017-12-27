Dhampure Speciality Sugars to convene board meeting

-
ALSO READDhampure Speciality Sugars to convene board meeting Separate law needed for small, medium companies: Chidambaram Govt forms panel to examine complaints against PSU top bosses Mahindra & Mahindra allots 62.15 crore equity shares Board of NOCIL approves Rs 168 crore for Phase 2 capacity expansion
-
On 5 January 2018Dhampure Speciality Sugars will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 5 January 2018, to consider the issue of equity shares to the promoter and promoter group on a preferential basis subject to approval of shareholders of the company any other necessary approval required therefore, & to consider and approve the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting along with its time, day, and venue (with e-voting facility) for the above
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU