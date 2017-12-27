Dhampure Speciality Sugars to convene board meeting

On 5 January 2018

Dhampure Speciality Sugars will hold a meeting of the of the Company on 5 January 2018, to consider the issue of equity shares to the promoter and promoter group on a preferential basis subject to approval of of the company any other necessary approval required therefore, & to consider and approve the Notice of Meeting along with its time, day, and venue (with facility) for the above

