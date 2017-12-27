JUST IN
Business Standard

Dhampure Speciality Sugars to convene board meeting

On 5 January 2018

Dhampure Speciality Sugars will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 5 January 2018, to consider the issue of equity shares to the promoter and promoter group on a preferential basis subject to approval of shareholders of the company any other necessary approval required therefore, & to consider and approve the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting along with its time, day, and venue (with e-voting facility) for the above

First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 10:20 IST

