Dhanuka Commercial to convene board meeting

On 9 January 2018

Dhanuka Commercial will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 9 January 2018, to took note the resignation of Mr. Ravi Garg from the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company

