DIC India director resigns

Business Standard

Capital Market 

With effect from 31 December 2017

DIC India announced that Naoyoshi Furuta, Non-executive Director (DIN 01689951) has resigned from the Board of the Company with effect from the closing of working hours of 31 December 2017.

First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 18:18 IST

