Dion Global Solutions launches modular Wealth Intelligence platform

Capital Market 

Dion Global Solutions announced the launch of the Wealth Intelligence platform with new modules and incorporating many of its award wining wealth management solutions. The new brand re-enforces the strategic objectives of the modular approach with its open API ecosystem and data agnostic approach interrogated via any existing user interface or Dion's recently launched modern browsers.

First Published: Tue, March 06 2018. 16:26 IST

