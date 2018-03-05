Dish TV flops after large bulk deal

Dish TV dropped 1.89% to Rs 70.05 at 13:22 IST on after a large bulk deal of 30.09 lakh shares was executed on the scrip at Rs 70.05 per share at 11:55 IST on

Meanwhile, the Sensex was down 354.93 points or 1.04% at 33,692.01. The Mid-Cap index was down 204.21 points or 1.24% at 16,257.06.

Bulk deal boosted volume on the scrip. On the BSE, 31.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.33 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 71.95 and a low of Rs 69.95 so far during the day.

The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 110.95 on 28 March 2017. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 68 on 24 October 2017.

The mid-cap company has equity capital of Rs 106.60. Face value per share is Re 1.

On a consolidated basis, Dish TV India's reported net loss of Rs 3.58 crore in Q3 December 2017, compared with net profit of Rs 8.39 crore in Q3 December 2016. Net sales declined 0.96% to Rs 740.77 crore in Q3 December 2017 over Q3 December 2016.

Dish TV is a leading direct-to-home (DTH) company and part of one of India's biggest - the

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)