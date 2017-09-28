Divi's Lab recovers on bargain hunting

Divi's Laboratories rose 1.38% to Rs 861.85 at 10:04 on on bargain hunting after yesterday's slide triggered by reports of US drug regulator issuing six observations to the company's Vizag unit.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was up 50.24 points or 0.16% at 31,210.05.

On the BSE, 3.25 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 9.73 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 881.90 and a low of Rs 846.05 so far during the day.

The large-cap company has equity capital of Rs 53.09 crore. Face value per share is Rs 2.

Shares of Divi's Laboratories had slumped 11.6% in a single trading session to settle at Rs 850.15 yesterday, 27 September 2017. According to media reports, after inspecting the plant between 11 and 19 September 2017, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued six observations, including failure in testing individual batches and inadequate cleaning instructions.

The USFDA reportedly pointed out that the company has failed to test individual batches of final active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) with conformity with all appropriate specifications and the lab failures have not been thoroughly investigated.

Among other observations, the company reportedly failed to validate the manufacturing cleaning length of time and there are inadequate cleaning instructions for major equipment. Batch records are not always recorded, according to the regulator.

Divi's Laboratories' net profit fell 41.5% to Rs 176.54 crore on 19.3% decline in net sales to Rs 821.20 crore in Q1 June 2017 over Q1 June 2016.

Divi's Laboratories is primarily engaged in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) & intermediates for generics; custom synthesis of API's and advanced intermediates for discovery compounds for pharma giants; building blocks for peptides; building blocks for nucleotides; carotenoids; and chiral ligands.

