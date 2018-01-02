Dixon Technologies (India) update on JV AIL Dixon Technologies

AIL Dixon Technologies commences manufacturing of CCTVs and DVRsDixon Technologies (India) announced that AIL Dixon Technologies, a Joint Venture Company of Dixon Technologies (India) ('the Company') has commenced manufacturing of CCTVs and DVRs under the Trademark "CP Plus" on 2 January, 2018 from its manufacturing facility situated at Tirupati.
