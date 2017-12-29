Dr Lal Pathlabs update on scheme of amalgamation

NCLT directs convening meeting of shareholders and creditors on 10 February 2018

announced that the vide order dated 14 December 2017 directed convening the meetings of Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of the Company on 10 February 2018 at PHD Chambers of Commerce, No. 4/2 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg, New Delhi-110016, for approving the Scheme of Amalgamation between Dr. (Transferee Company) & Delta Ria and Pathology (Transferor Company).

