JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons announces change in nominee director
Business Standard

Dr Lal Pathlabs update on scheme of amalgamation

Capital Market 

NCLT directs convening meeting of shareholders and creditors on 10 February 2018

Dr Lal Pathlabs announced that the National Company Law Tribunal vide order dated 14 December 2017 directed convening the meetings of Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of the Company on 10 February 2018 at PHD Chambers of Commerce, No. 4/2 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg, New Delhi-110016, for approving the Scheme of Amalgamation between Dr. Lal PathLabs (Transferee Company) & Delta Ria and Pathology (Transferor Company).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 13:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements