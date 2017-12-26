Dr Reddys Laboratories launches Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection

-
In United StatesDr Reddys Laboratories announced the launch of Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Alkeran for Injection in the United States market approved by the USFDA.
