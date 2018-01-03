Ducon Infratechnologies to get infusion of capital

Promoter Govil to pledge 5 million equity shares

Ducon Infratechnologies announced that its promoter, Govil is voluntarily planning to pledge his 5 million equity to raise capital for the company. The company plans to use this raised capital to bid for upcoming FGD projects in

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)