Ducon Infratechnologies to get infusion of capital

Promoter Aron Govil to pledge 5 million equity shares

Ducon Infratechnologies announced that its promoter, Aron Govil is voluntarily planning to pledge his 5 million equity shares to raise capital for the company. The company plans to use this raised capital to bid for upcoming FGD projects in India.

Wed, January 03 2018. 09:20 IST

