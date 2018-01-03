Ducon Infratechnologies to get infusion of capital

-
Promoter Aron Govil to pledge 5 million equity sharesDucon Infratechnologies announced that its promoter, Aron Govil is voluntarily planning to pledge his 5 million equity shares to raise capital for the company. The company plans to use this raised capital to bid for upcoming FGD projects in India.
