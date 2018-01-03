JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

PTC India announces appointment of nominee director

Weizmann Forex announces resignation of company secretary
Business Standard

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries gets revision in credit ratings

Capital Market 

From ICRA

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries announced that the Company was rated for Line of credit of Rs 599.99 crore & sought credit rating for additional Line of credit of Rs. 50 crore and ICRA has confirmed it's rating as [ICRA] A+ (pronounced ICRA A plus) with Stable Outlook for an enhanced amount of Rs. 649.99 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 17:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements