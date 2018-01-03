Dwarikesh Sugar Industries gets revision in credit ratings

-
From ICRADwarikesh Sugar Industries announced that the Company was rated for Line of credit of Rs 599.99 crore & sought credit rating for additional Line of credit of Rs. 50 crore and ICRA has confirmed it's rating as [ICRA] A+ (pronounced ICRA A plus) with Stable Outlook for an enhanced amount of Rs. 649.99 crore.
