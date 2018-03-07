Edelweiss Retail Finance to raise funds aggregating Rs 500 crore

Through public issue of NCDs

Retail Finance announced the public issue of of face value of Rs 1000 each, aggregating up to Rs 250 crore, with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 250 crore, aggregating a total of INR 500 crore.

The public issue of offers investors an opportunity to lock in at attractive yields ranging from 8.75% p.a. to 9.25%. The also offer a tenure varying from 3 years to 10 years, with an option to receive interest monthly or annually.

The to be issued have received CRISIL AA/Stable rating by CRISIL and [ICRA]AA rating with a Stable Outlook by ICRA, for an amount of Rs 500 crore each.

The issue opens on 07 March 2018 and closes on 22 March 2018, with an option to close early if it receives complete subscription. The will be listed on the and the National Stock Exchange of

