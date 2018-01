Sells 66968 motor cycles

Motors has recorded growth of 17% in motor cycle sales in December 2017, selling 66968 units compared to 57398 units in December 2016. Total sales include exports of 1601 units in December 2017, higher by 48% over December 2016.

