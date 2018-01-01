Eight core infrastructure sector output jumps 6.8% in November 2017

Eight core infrastructure output improved 3.9% in April-November 2017

The output of eight core infrastructure sector, carrying 40.27% weight in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), improved 6.8% in November 2017 over November 2016. Its cumulative growth was 3.9% during April to November 2017-18.

Coal production (weight: 10.33%) declined by 0.2% in November 2017 over November 2016. Its cumulative index increased by 1.5% during April to November 2017-18 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98%) increased by 0.2% in November 2017 over November 2016. Its cumulative index declined by 0.2% during April to November 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

The Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88%) increased by 2.4% in November 2017 over November 2016. Its cumulative index increased by 4.4% during April to November 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04%) increased by 8.2% in November 2017 over November 2016. Its cumulative index increased by 3.6% during April to November 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63%) increased by 0.3% in November 2017 over November 2016. Its cumulative index declined by 1.1% during April to November 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

(weight: 17.92%) increased by 16.6% in November 2017 over November 2016. Its cumulative index increased by 7.2% during April to November 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

(weight: 5.37%) increased by 17.3% in November 2017 over November 2016. Its cumulative index increased by 0.6% during April to November 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

(weight: 19.85%) increased by 1.9% in November 2017 over November 2016. Its cumulative index increased by 4.9% during April to November 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

