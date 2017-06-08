Endurance Tech slips in volatile trade after announcing expansion

Endurance Technologies fell 4.35% to Rs 580.05 at 09:46 on on profit booking after gaining 7.24% in the preceding four trading sessions to settle at Rs 899.45 yesterday, 7 June 2017, from its close of Rs 838.75 on 1 June 2017.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was down 33.79 points or 0.11% at 31,237.49

On the BSE, 5,924 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14,523 shares in the past one quarter. The stock hit a high of Rs 920.95 in intraday trade so far, which is record high for the counter. The stock had hit a low of Rs 893 so far during the day. The stock had hit a record low of Rs 518.25 on 21 November 2016.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month till 7 June 2017, rising 13.13% compared with 4.47% rise in the Sensex. The scrip also outperformed the market in past one quarter, gaining 28.47% as against Sensex's 8.10% rise.

The large-cap company has equity capital of Rs 140.66 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

Endurance Technologies said that the company has planned expansion of its annual installed capacity for manufacturing aluminium die casting (high pressure) and machining components / parts at its Chennai plant. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 June 2017.

The installed capacity is planned to be expanded to 12,250 million tonnes from 8,161 million tonnes. The expansion will be carried in a phased manner over a period of four to six quarters. The investment of about Rs 9.12 crore required for the expansion plan will be funded through internal accruals.

Shares of Endurance Technologies had debuted on on 19 October 2016 at Rs 570, a premium of 20.76% over its initial public offer (IPO) of Rs 472 per share. The IPO of Endurance Technologies had seen strong response from investors. The issue had received bids for 75.52 crore shares and it was subscribed 43.84 times.

Endurance Technologies' consolidated net profit rose 3.08% to Rs 83.54 crore on 4.32% rise in total income to Rs 1392.67 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016.

Endurance Technologies is a two-wheeler and three-wheeler automotive component manufacturer. The company has operations in Europe with manufacturing facilities in Italy and Germany. The company is a tier one supplier to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for most of its products.

