Endurance Technologies consolidates manufacturing activities in Pune region

Discontinues plant operations at Takve; VRS payout Rs 26.87 crEndurance Technologies announced the completion of consolidation of plant operations in Pune region. The operations at the Company's plant located at Takve, Taluka Vadgaon Maval, Dist. Pune have been discontinued effective 01 January 2018 and the manufacturing activities have been consolidated with other plants in the Pune region.
The company has initiated Voluntary Separation Scheme during the period for achieve this consolidation. The last VSS saw 158 workmen exercising this option at the plant located in Takve, which led to a payout of Rs 26.87 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU