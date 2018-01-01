Endurance Technologies consolidates manufacturing activities in Pune region

Discontinues plant operations at Takve; VRS payout Rs 26.87 cr

announced the completion of consolidation of plant operations in region. The operations at the located at Takve, Taluka Vadgaon Maval, Dist. have been discontinued effective 01 January 2018 and the have been consolidated with other plants in the region.

The company has initiated Voluntary Separation Scheme during the period for achieve this consolidation. The last VSS saw 158 workmen exercising this option at the plant located in Takve, which led to a payout of Rs 26.87 crore.

