Enrolment of Aadhaar for availing PDS subsidy

As per provisions of Notification SO No. 371[E] dated 8/2/17 [as amended from time to time], issued by this Department on, eligible beneficiaries under National Food Security Act [NFSA], 2013 who do not possess Aadhaar, are required to make application for Aadhaar enrolment by giving their name, address, mobile number with Ration Card number and other details with their fair price shop owners or through the web portal provided for the purpose by State/UT. In the light of the provisions of the above notification, benefits under NFSA cannot be denied by State/UT Governments for the only reason that eligible beneficiaries do not possess Aadhaar.
Linking of Ration Cards with Aadhaar of beneficiaries would facilitate in ensuring correct targeting of the beneficiaries for distribution of subsidised food grains or cash transfer of food subsidies under NFSA.
Streamlining and upgradation of Targeted Public Distribution System [TPDS] is a continuous process. Department of Food & Public Distribution is implementing a Scheme on 'End-to-End Computerisation of TPDS Operations' on cost sharing basis with the States/UTs. The Scheme consists of activities namely, digitization of ration cards/beneficiary and other databases, computerisation of supply-chain management, setting up of transparency portals and grievance redressal mechanisms and installation of ePoS devices at Fair Price Shops .
Beneficiaries under NFSA who do not possess Aadhaar are required to make application as per provisions of above Notification latest by 31/3/2018, for Aadhaar enrolment by giving their name, address, mobile number with Ration Card number and other details with their fair price shop owners or through the web portal provided for the purpose by State/UT
