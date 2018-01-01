JUST IN
EPC Industrie to announce Quarterly Result

On 30 January 2018

EPC Industrie will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 30 January 2018, to consider, approve and take on record the Company's Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2017.

