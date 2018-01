Escorts records 13% growth in December tractor sales

Records 14% growth in domestic tractor sales in December 2017

Escorts Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) in December 2017 sold 3,476 in domestic market growth of 14.2% against 3,043 in December 2016. Export for the month of December 2017 at 130 against 144 in December 2016. Total (Domestic + Exports) tractor sales in December 2017 at 3,606 grew by 13.1% against 3,187 in December 2016.

