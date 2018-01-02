Estimated Potential of Tidal Energy in India is about 8000MW

JUST IN
As per a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai, in association with CRISIL (Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited) Risk and Infrastructure Solutions Limited, there is an estimated potential of about 8000 MW of tidal energy, with 7000 MW in the Gulf of Kambhat, 1200 MW in the Gulf of Kutch in Gujarat, and about 100 MW in the Gangetic delta in Sunderbans in West Bengal.

Tidal energy cannot be presently harnessed on commercial basis due to high capital cost ranging from Rs. 30 crores to 60 crores per MW.

First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 17:32 IST

