Excel Industries surges 20.54% in eleven sessions

gained 3.5% to Rs 416 at 12:30 on BSE, with the stock extending recent strong gains.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was up 212.60 points, or 0.67% at 32,017.42. The S&P Small-Cap index was up 78.49 points, or 0.49% at 15,975.59.

High volumes were witnessed on the counter. On the BSE, 8,435 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1,807 shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 430.50 and a low of Rs 399 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 496 on 1 November 2016 and a 52-week low of Rs 284.50 on 10 August 2016.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month till 12 July 2017, advancing 14.76% compared with the Sensex's 2.28% rise. The scrip had, however, underperformed the market over the past one quarter gaining 0.09% as against the Sensex's 7.29% rise. The scrip had, however, outperformed the market over the past one year advancing 31.89% as against the Sensex's 14.37% rise.

The small-cap company has equity capital of Rs 6.29 crore. Face value per share is Rs 5.

Shares of rose 20.54% in eleven trading sessions to its current market price of Rs 416, from a close of Rs 345.10 on 28 June 2017.

Excel Industries' net profit fell 42.1% to Rs 4.27 crore on 1.4% increase in net sales to Rs 115.10 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016.

is engaged in the manufacture of a range of speciality and performance chemicals.

