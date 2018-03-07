Facilities to Coal Mine Workers

The following facilities are provided to the mine employees for ensuring safety: Housing, drinking water and sanitation including medical facilities to employees in mines of CIL. Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) to all employees as per their job requirements. Ensuring the health of the employees of mines of CIL by way of Initial and Periodic Medical examination as per statute and National Conference recommendations and medical facilities for Adequate training facilities for Initial and Refresher training & On-the-Job Training as per statute. for those UG mines having arduous and long travel. Round-the-clock Supervision by statutory personnel for ensuring of the employees working in the mines. Well-equipped Organization for Services for dealing with Emergency situations.

The operations in Coal Mines are regulated by the Mines Act-1952 and rules, regulations and bye-laws framed thereunder and other important statutes related to use of and explosive etc. These statutes are administered by the of Mines (DGMS). DGMS ensures that the all the mines are operated as per statutes and any violations of statutes or guidelines are pointed out by them during their inspections.

CIL undertakes the following for achieving Zero Accident in all its mines:

Policy already formulated and implemented in all mines of CIL for ensuring Provision for adequate nos. of competent man power and fund for maintenance of Preparation and implementation of Risk assessment based Management Plans (SMPs) for all mines of CIL. Preparation and implementation of Risk assessment based site specific Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for various and allied operations. Identification of principal hazards, preparation and implementation of "Principal Hazard Management Plan (PHMP)" thereof. Preparation and implementation of "Triggered Action Response Plan (TARP)" to deal with any emergency. Conducting Audit from time to time to assess status of in mines. Adoption of in more number of amenable UG mines. Phasing out manual loading in UG mines. Adoption of the state-of-the art mechanism for such as scientifically determined Rock Mass Rating (RMR) based Support System, Strata Control Cell, mechanized Drilling for Roof Bolting, use of Resin capsules in place of Cement capsules and modern Strata Monitoring Instruments.

Mine Air Sampling and Analysis by Gas Chromatograph. Commissioning of Environmental Tele Monitoring System in Degree- III & fiery UG mines. Eco-friendly Surface Miners for blast free and avoidance of associated risks. Dumpers fitted with Proximity Warning Devices, Rear view mirrors and camera, Audio-Visual Alarm (AVA), Automatic Fire Detection & Suppression system etc. based Operator Independent Truck Dispatch System (OITDS) in large OCPs. Training on Simulators for HEMM operators. Commissioning of Mine Station (VRMS) in collaboration with SIMTARS, at IIT-ISM,

Over and above imparting Initial and Refresher training to mine workers including the contractual ones as per the provisions of the 1966, the following additional steps are undertaken: -

Regular job specific training to mine workers & contractual workmen. Imparting First-aid training to all front line supervisors & grass-root level employees. Special drives on thrust areas such as, haulage & conveyors, mine ventilation, safe use of explosive & electricity, etc. Special drives on safe dump management. Sensitization programmes on management plan. Regular sensitization of contractual workmen. Imparting training on Simulators to Dumper / HEMM Operators. training and Root Cause Analysis to mine officials, PSC members and grass-root level workmen by the accredited trainers of CIL & subsidiaries. Additionally, several mass awareness programmes in form of celebrating Week, All Mines Rescue Competition, Inter-Area First-aid competition, workshop etc. are observed to promote among all stakeholders.

State-wise number of working coal mines across the country, State/UT-wise is given below:

Sl. No.

State

Number of working coal mines

1

West Bengal

75

2

Jharkhand

140

3

MP

70

4

UP

4

5

Chhattisgarh

57

6

Maharashtra

60

7

Odisha

29

8

Assam

4

9

Telangana

47

10

Jammu & Kashmir

4

11

Meghalaya

3

Total

493

The number of coal mine workers working in the subsidiaries of Coal Limited (CIL) and The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) located in different States as on 01.02.2018 are given as under:

State

Company No. of Workers (Non-Exe.)

Jharkhand & West Bengal

Eastern Coalfields Limited

62150

Jharkhand

Bharat Coking Coal Limited

49095

Central Coalfields Limited

40984

Central Mine Planning and Design Institute

3391

Odisha

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited

22380

Madhya Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh

Northern Coalfields Limited

15066

Chattisgarh& Madhya Pradesh

South Eastern Coalfields Limited

58754

Maharastra& Madhya Pradesh

Western Coalfields Limited

45898

Assam & Meghalaya

North Eastern Coalfields

1552

West Bengal

CIL, Kolkata

933

Dankuni Coal Complex

334

Telangana

SCCL

54246

TOTAL

354783

