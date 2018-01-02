FDI equity inflow of US$6492.19 million in the food processing sector during 2010-11 to 2016-17

According to (DIPP), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, there has been equity inflow of US$6492.19 million in the processing sector during 2010-11 to 2016-17. 100% (FDI) in Processing Industries is allowed through automatic route subject to applicable laws/sectoral rules/ regulations/ security conditions. As per the latest Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) conducted by Central Statistics Office, in 2014-15, the total invested capital by the processing units was at Rs.368,43,371 lakhs. The state-wise invested capital in the processing industries by 2014-15 as per the survey is at Annexure.

As per the surveys under Annual Survey of Industries conducted by Central Statistics Office, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the number of processing units has increased from 35,838 in 2010-11 to 38,603 in 2014-15.

