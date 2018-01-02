-
According to Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, there has been FDI equity inflow of US$6492.19 million in the food processing sector during 2010-11 to 2016-17. 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Food Processing Industries is allowed through automatic route subject to applicable laws/sectoral rules/ regulations/ security conditions. As per the latest Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) conducted by Central Statistics Office, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in 2014-15, the total invested capital by the registered food processing units was at Rs.368,43,371 lakhs. The state-wise invested capital in the food processing industries by 2014-15 as per the survey is at Annexure.
As per the surveys under Annual Survey of Industries conducted by Central Statistics Office, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the number of registered food processing units has increased from 35,838 in 2010-11 to 38,603 in 2014-15.
