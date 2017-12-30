Ferro Alloys Corporation intimates of further 90-day extension for CIRP

-
With effect from 02 January 2018Ferro Alloys Corporation announced that the NCLT has allowed extension for a period of 90 days with effect from 02 January 2018 for submitting resolution plan and complete the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.
