JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Dhanuka Commercial CFO resigns
Business Standard

Ferro Alloys Corporation intimates of further 90-day extension for CIRP

Capital Market 

With effect from 02 January 2018

Ferro Alloys Corporation announced that the NCLT has allowed extension for a period of 90 days with effect from 02 January 2018 for submitting resolution plan and complete the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, December 30 2017. 12:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements