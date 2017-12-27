FICCI joins hand with CSCC to promote SC-ST entrepreneurs interest and growth

-
Taking a determined step towards an agenda on Affirmative Action, FICCI has signed an MoU with Center for the Study of Caste and Capitalism (CSCC) and its digital arm Inclusivity.in in order to promote SC-ST entrepreneurs' interest and growth.
The synergy between CSCC, a Dalit Section 8, Not for Profit body and FICCI will help in evolving an efficient Supplier Diversity Model and in linking CSCC-inclusivity's SC-ST entrepreneurs with potential Industries to bring about procurement from 100 SC ST SMEs by providing them hand-holding support for supply chain integration in the first financial year to begin with.
As first-generation entrepreneurs, SC-ST entrepreneurs require a favorable ecosystem and a bit more push to flourish - FICCI and CSCC collaboration would proactively ensure this. CSCC and FICCI will work jointly with all stakeholders such as industry experts, Government etc., to develop strategies to enhance market access and procurement from SC ST entrepreneurs.
