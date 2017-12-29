Filatex Fashions announces change in directorate

-
On 28 December 2017Filatex Fashions announced that D.P Kelkar (Independent Director) and Subhash Kothari (Independent Director) have resigned w.e.f 28 December 2017 and further the Board has appointed Mutyala Krishna Rao (DIN 08037400) and Vallam Setty Raghuram (DIN 08037371) as Additional Directors of the Company - Independent Directors of the Company.
