Filatex Fashions announces change in directorate

On 28 December 2017

announced that D.P Kelkar (Independent Director) and (Independent Director) have resigned w.e.f 28 December 2017 and further the Board has appointed (DIN 08037400) and Vallam Setty Raghuram (DIN 08037371) as Additional Directors of the Company - Independent Directors of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)