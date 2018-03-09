Filatex India jumps on commencing commercial production at Dahej Plant

rose 3.35% to Rs 166.75 at 9:20 IST on after the company said it has started commercial production of synthetic yarn at Dahej unit.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 8 March 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was down 10.02 points, or 0.03% to 33,341.55.

On the BSE, 1,672 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 42,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 169.30 and a low of Rs 166.75 so far during the day. The stock hit a record high of Rs 251.35 on 5 January 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 101 on 9 March 2017.

announced that the commercial production of expansion scheme for putting up additional for 190 tonnes per day (TPD) of Bright Fully Drawn Yarn and 85 TPD of Bright Chip at Dahej unit commenced on 7 March 2018. Further, commercial production of expansion scheme for putting up additional for 25 TPD of Bright Partially Oriented Yarns at Dahej unit also commenced on 7 March 2018.

Net profit of rose 111.39% to Rs 14.48 crore on 36.93% rise in net sales to Rs 504.19 crore in Q3 December 2017 over Q3 December 2016.

is in the business of manufacturing Polyester, nylon and Polypropylene Monofilament yarns and and Polypropylene Multifilament Yarns.

