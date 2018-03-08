Filatex India provides operations update at Dahej unit

-
-
Starts commercial production of Bright Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn and Bright ChipsFilatex India announced that the commercial production of expansion scheme for putting up additional manufacturing facilities for 190 TPD of Bright Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn and 85 TPD of Bright Chip at Dahej unit has commenced on 07 March 2018.
