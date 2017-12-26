First Ever Broad Gauge Air-conditioned AC EMU suburban train launched

The long awaited dream of Nation especially of Mumbaikars for 'Cool Travelling' in 'Air Conditioned local train' is going to be a pleasant reality, as First Ever Broad Gauge Air-conditioned AC EMU suburban train consisting of 12-car (12 coaches) fitted with Indigenous 3-phase Propulsion system of Ms BHEL on Suburban Section of Western Railway introduced on 25th December 2017. As a New Year bonanza for the Nation and for Mumbaikars, this Conditioned local train will depart on its historical introductory from at 10.30 hrs and will reach on Monday, 25th December, 2017. After the introduction the AC local train will be operated on the experimental basis between Churchgate & Borivali stations for a week i.e. from 25thDecember to 31st December, 2017. Afterwards w.e.f. 1st January, 2018, this AC local train will be operated on regular basis as per the scheduled time table between Churchgate & stations. Accordingly, w.e.f. 1st January, 2018, total 12 services (6 services in UP & 6 services in DOWN direction) of AC suburban train will be operated on weekdays only i.e. from Monday to Friday. It is decided that on Saturdays & Sundays, the rake of AC local train will not be operated for maintenance purpose.

As per the regular scheduled time table w.e.f. 1st January 2018, the services of AC local train will replace existing 12 Non AC services, so the total average number of on WR's suburban section will remain 1355, even after introduction of AC local train. Out of these 12 services of AC local train, 8 will run as fast local trains between Churchgate & Virar, stopping only at major stations i.e. Central, Dadar, Bandra, Andheri, Borivali, Bhayander & Vasai Road in both directions. Similarly 3 fast services will run between Churchgate & Borivali stopping at Central, Dadar, Bandra & Andheri stations in both directions. The remaining one service will run as slow service from Mahalaxmi to Borivali, which will stop at all intermediate stations. It has been decided that the AC EMU rake will be placed at to start the introductory run at 10.30 hrs on 25th December, 2017.

In this AC local train, coaches reserved for Ladies & Seats earmarked for Senior Citizens/Divyangs are different from Standard Configuration. 1st and 12th from Churchgate end are earmarked as Ladies coaches and 7 seats in 2nd and 11th from Churchgate end are earmarked for Senior citizens while 10 seats in 4th and 7th from Churchgate end are earmarked for Divyangs. It is also decided that suitable number of RPF constables will be deployed in each of this train to ensure proper security. Similarly, technicians will also be deputed in the train for trouble shooting purpose. Suitable announcements will also be ensured for opening of the door as per the platform position of upcoming station.

Fare Structure for AC local train :-

The fare structure of AC EMU service shall be as under :- 1) Base fare of the single journey of AC EMU shall be 1.3 times of the base fare of existing fare of single journey ticket for first class. However as an introductory offer for a period of initial six months, the base fare of single journey of AC EMU shall be charged 1.2 times of the base fare of existing fare of single journey ticket of first class. The difference between 1.3 times and 1.2 times will be shown in the ticket as discount during the introductory period.

Season tickets :- Weekly, Fortnightly and monthly season tickets shall be charged equivalent to 5, 7.5 and 10 single journey of AC EMU respectively. No other type of season tickets shall be issued for the time being.

AC EMU ticket holder shall also be allowed to travel by first class compartments of local trains.

Historical Background :

First Electric EMU train on Western Railway line was started on 5th January, 1928 between Colaba to Borivali. BB&CI built the first Carshed at Bombay Central on 5th January,1928 for maintenance of EMU rake. Another shed at Kandivali was established in the year 1984-85. With the increase in rake holding over the years a new shed was commissioned at in April, 2013 to undertake maintenance of new technology EMU rakes. Over the last 90 years, the suburban rail service has grown rapidly. Today Western Railway runs 1355 carrying about 35 lakhs passengers per day with 89 Rakes. Initial rakes were of 4 configuration, which were later upgraded to 9 Car Rake in 1958. 12 Car Rakes were introduced in 1990. Today all the Rakes have been converted to 12 Car Rakes. First 15 Car Rake, which is longest suburban train, was introduced by Western Railway on 21.11.2009.As of now 54 services of 15 car are being run. By continuing the above saga, the First ever Broad Gauge Air-conditioned AC EMU of 12-car rake fitted with Indigenous 3-phase Propulsion system of M/s. BHEL on Indian Railway has been received in May-2017 on Western Railway for fulfilling the long standing demand of suburban commuters.EMU organisation of has completed all the Static and Dynamic trials of the rake in co-ordination with RDSO on priority. To make the daily commute more comfortable, this rake is being introduced on 25th December,2017 to the Suburban passengers on Western Railway adding a new milestone in the Suburban History.

Salient Features of Air Conditioned EMU:

i. Manufactured by Integral Factory, Chennai of

ii. conditioned EMU equipped with IGBT based 3 phase propulsion system.

iii. Fully air conditioned rake with a capacity of 30 Ton per

iv. Automatic Door closure system.

v. LED based lighting for better illumination and

vi. Equipped with Emergency Talk-back system. Passengers can seek assistance from of the train in distress condition.

vii. Passenger - Seats 1028 Nos. and Total 5964 passengers.

viii. LED based identification system for Alarm chain pulling & Door malfunctioning.

ix. based passenger information system with Audio-visual indication of stations.

x. PA system for Guard-Driver/ Passenger communication.

xi. Stainless with straight side walls.

xii. Air suspension system for better Passenger comfort.

xiii. Maximum speed - 100 Km/hour.

xiv. Air Conditioned Driving Cab.

xv. Aerodynamic nose cone driving cab.

xvi. Equipped with Air tight vestibules connecting 6 coaches.

xvii. Wide and large double sealed glass window for panoramic view.

xviii. Comfortable modular polycarbonate seats for passengers.

xix. Aluminum extruded modular luggage racks with polycarbonate transparent glass of bottom.

Automatic Door Closing System:

The door system is formed by two door leaves and drive unit mechanism located in the upper portal area. The door leaves were sliding on upper and lower rail guide, the movement of which is controlled by electrical signal received through TCMS from guard/ drivers cab. The door leaves were sliding inside pockets provided at the door opening. Following passenger safety features were provided in the automatic door closing system:

Train will not start or take traction if any of the doors of the train is open.

Automatic door will not open till the train comes to a complete halt.

Door can open both from inside and from outside of the with the help of emergency This device can also be used if the door fails to open automatically when required. However, this emergency will not operate when the train is in motion.

The total capacity of the rake is 5964 passengers with 1028 seating capacity and 4936 standing capacity.

Safety features:

The Head-light and speed indicator cum recorder have been fitted on the Driving Cab. Auxiliary Warning System, Dead man's handle, Wheel slip protection are available. In addition, following items are provided:

Event recorder: Event Recorder is provided in each driving motor coach's Train Control and Management System (TCMS). Faults and events generated in various systems in each Basic unit were stored in respective event recorder (TCMS) of Motor

Passenger alarm indication light in all coaches: Each is provided with an indication light on both sides of the These lights are integrated with alarm chain pulling system.

Emergency evacuation of passenger Guidance:

To evacuate the passengers in case of emergencies, emergency ladders are provided with signage inside the

Fire Fighting System:

Each Air Condition is equipped with 2 Nos of Fire Extinguisher with instruction to operate and proper arrow marking sticker.

Crew/ and Passenger Communication System:

based passenger information system is provided in the rake.

(a) Passenger Announcement- There is facility of Passenger announcement from motorman & cab to Passenger area.

(b) Inter Communication- There is available between Driver and

(c) in each coach- There are two single sided and two double sided in each Also there are nine speakers provided in each for audio announcement by which motorman can communicate with passenger

(d) LED based Head code in English and Hindi with handicap and ladies position is provided in front of the both driving motor coaches.

(e) ETB: Emergency Talk Back unit is provided in the passenger areas (four in each coach) to communicate with motorman/ during any emergency. The location of emergency (operating rotary handle near door) and the method of its operation is displayed inside the for to the passenger.

To avoid injury to passengers during closing operation of the door, doors will re-open thrice if any obstruction detection takes place. After first detection of obstruction there will be audio alarm to caution the passengers about door closing.

Passenger Type-wise:

The rake comprised of three types of coaches to accommodate passengers.

The AC will not run on Saturdays & Sundays for maintenance purpose.

