Fortis Healthcare leads gainers on BSE's 'A' group

Adani Enterprises, Videocon Industries, Jaiprakash Associates and Sterlite Technologies are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 3 January 2018.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 110.45 points, or 0.33% to 33,922.71.
Fortis Healthcare surged 8.62% at Rs 168.30. The stock topped the gainers in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.49 lakh shares in the past two weeks.
Adani Enterprises spurted 7.42% at Rs 176. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.3 lakh shares in the past two weeks.
Videocon Industries jumped 4.88% at Rs 22.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 59,000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.83 lakh shares in the past two weeks.
Jaiprakash Associates climbed 4.82% at Rs 25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 57.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 crore shares in the past two weeks.
Sterlite Technologies rose 4.79% at Rs 304.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past two weeks.
