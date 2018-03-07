Fortis Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the December 2017 quarter

Sales rise 5.41% to Rs 166.19 crore

Net Loss of Healthcare reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2017 as against net loss of Rs 61.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2016.

Sales rose 5.41% to Rs 166.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2017 as against Rs 157.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2016. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2017Dec. 2016% Var.Sales166.19157.66 5 OPM %-6.60-52.90 -PBDT8.10-72.27 LP PBT0.65-78.80 LP NP-0.89-61.47 99

