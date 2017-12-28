JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Persistent Systems fixes record date for interim dividend

Metal stocks gain on rise in global copper prices
Business Standard

Foseco India declines on profit booking

Capital Market 

Foseco India fell 3.88% to Rs 2,089.85 at 14:30 IST on BSE on profit booking after a recent rally.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 71.42 points, or 0.21% to 33,983.23.

On the BSE, 25,000 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 3,630 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 2,336.15 so far during the day, which is also a record high for the counter. The stock had hit a low of Rs 1,966 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,256 on 30 December 2016.

Shares of Foseco India rose 47.20% in nine trading sessions to settle at Rs 2,174.15 yesterday, 27 December 2017, from its close of Rs 1,477.05 on 13 December 2017.

Net profit of Foseco India rose 13.44% to Rs 8.78 crore on 4.23% rise in net sales to Rs 90.34 crore in Q3 September 2017 over Q3 September 2016.

Foseco India is a manufacturer of metallurgical chemicals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 14:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements