FPIs continue buying

Net inflow of Rs 629.94 crore on 29 December 2017

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought stocks worth a net Rs 629.94 crore from the secondary equity markets on Friday, 29 December 2017, compared with net inflow of Rs 943.74 crore on 28 December 2017. On 29 December 2017, the Sensex had gained 208.80 points or 0.62% to settle at 34,056.83, a record closing high.

The net inflow of Rs 629.94 crore on 29 December 2017 into the secondary equity markets was a result of gross purchases of Rs 3587.06 crore and gross sales of Rs 2957.12 crore.

There was a net outflow of Rs 97.08 crore from the 'primary market & others' category on 29 December 2017, which was a result of gross purchases of Rs 85.29 crore and gross sales of Rs 182.37 crore.

FPIs had sold stocks worth a net Rs 3345.02 crore into the secondary equity markets in December 2017. They had bought shares worth a net Rs 9768.38 crore from the secondary equity markets in calendar year 2017.

FPIs had sold stocks worth a net Rs 2537.66 crore into the primary market & others' category in December 2017. They had purchased shares worth a net Rs 41485.09 crore from the 'primary markets & others' category in calendar year 2017.

