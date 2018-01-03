FPIs continue buying

Net inflow of Rs 622.38 crore on 2 January 2018

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought stocks worth a net Rs 622.38 crore from the secondary equity markets yesterday, 2 January 2018, compared with net inflow of Rs 332.91 crore on 1 January 2018. On 2 January 2018, the Sensex had fallen 0.49 points to settle at 33,812.26, its lowest closing level since 21 December 2017.

The net inflow of Rs 622.38 crore into the secondary equity markets on 2 January 2018 was a result of gross purchases of Rs 3166.29 crore and gross sales of Rs 2543.91 crore.

There was an outflow of Rs 3.01 crore from the 'primary market & others' category on 2 January 2018.

have bought stocks worth a net Rs 1585.23 crore from the secondary equity markets in January 2018 so far (till 2 January 2018). They had sold stocks worth a net Rs 3345.02 crore into the secondary equity markets in December 2017.

have sold stocks worth a net Rs 444.30 crore into the primary market & others' category in January 2018 so far (till 2 January 2018). They had sold stocks worth a net Rs 2537.66 crore into the primary market & others' category in December 2017.

