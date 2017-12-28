FPIs extend buying

Net inflow of Rs 346.83 crore on 27 December 2017

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought stocks worth a net Rs 346.83 crore from the secondary equity markets on 27 December 2017, compared with net inflow of Rs 1619.27 crore on 26 December 2017. On 27 December 2017, the Sensex dropped 98.80 points or 0.29% to settle at 33,911.81, its lowest closing level since 21 December 2017.

The net inflow of Rs 346.83 crore on 27 December 2017 into the secondary equity markets was a result of gross purchases of Rs 2859.90 crore and gross sales of Rs 2513.07 crore.

There was a net inflow of Rs 91.69 crore into the 'primary market & others' category on 27 December 2017, was a result of gross purchases of Rs 91.69 crore and nil gross sales.

have sold stocks worth a net Rs 4288.76 crore into the secondary equity markets in December 2017 so far (till 27 December 2017). They had purchased stocks worth a net Rs 9703.50 crore from the secondary equity markets in November 2017.

have bought shares worth a net Rs 8824.64 crore from the secondary equity markets in calendar year 2017 so far (till 27 December 2017). They had purchased shares worth a net Rs 12094.42 crore from the secondary equity markets in calendar year 2016.

have sold stocks worth a net Rs 2454.26 crore into the primary market & others' category in December 2017 so far (till 27 December 2017). They had purchased stocks worth a net Rs 10024.15 crore from the primary market & others' category in November 2017.

have purchased shares worth a net Rs 41568.49 crore from the 'primary markets & others' category in calendar year 2017 so far (till 27 December 2017). The net inflow from into the category 'primary markets & others' had totaled Rs 8471.76 crore in calendar year 2016.

