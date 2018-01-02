JUST IN
FPIs in buying mode

Capital Market 

Net inflow of Rs 332.91 crore on 1 January 2018

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought stocks worth a net Rs 332.91 crore from the secondary equity markets yesterday, 1 January 2018, compared with net inflow of Rs 629.94 crore on 29 December 2017. On 1 January 2018, the Sensex had lost 244.08 points or 0.72% to settle at 33,812.75, its lowest closing level since 21 December 2017.

The net inflow of Rs 332.91 crore into the secondary equity markets was a result of gross purchases of Rs 772.38 crore and gross sales of Rs 439.47 crore.

There was a net outflow of Rs 344.21 crore from the 'primary market & others' category on 1 January 2018, which was a result of gross purchases of Rs 60 crore and gross sales of Rs 404.21 crore.

FPIs had sold stocks worth a net Rs 3345.02 crore into the secondary equity markets in December 2017. They had bought shares worth a net Rs 9768.38 crore from the secondary equity markets in calendar year 2017.

FPIs had sold stocks worth a net Rs 2537.66 crore into the primary market & others' category in December 2017. They had purchased shares worth a net Rs 41485.09 crore from the 'primary markets & others' category in calendar year 2017.

First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 16:31 IST

