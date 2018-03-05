FPIs in buying mode

Net inflow of Rs 319.46 crore on 1 March 2018

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought stocks worth a net Rs 319.46 crore from the secondary equity markets on 1 March 2018, compared with net outflow of Rs 1725.91 crore on 28 February 2018. On 1 March 2018, the Sensex had fallen 137.10 points or 0.40% to settle at 34,046.94, its lowest closing level since 22 February 2018. The stock market was closed on Friday, 2 March 2018 on account of Holi.

The net inflow of Rs 319.46 crore into the secondary equity markets on 1 March 2018 was a result of gross purchases of Rs 5578.69 crore and gross sales of Rs 5259.23 crore.

There was a net inflow of Rs 104.33 crore into the 'primary market & others' category on 1 March 2018, which was a result of gross purchases of Rs 105.32 crore and gross sales of Rs 0.99 crore.

have sold stocks worth a net Rs 16809.04 crore into the secondary equity markets in February 2018.

They purchased stocks worth a net Rs 13635.44 crore from the secondary equity markets in January 2018.

have bought stocks worth a net Rs 5771.94 crore from the primary market & others' category in February 2018. They purchased stocks worth a net Rs 146.02 crore from the primary market & others' category in January 2018.

have sold stocks worth a net Rs 4580.05 crore into the secondary equity markets in calendar 2018 so far (till 1 March 2018). They bought stocks worth a net Rs 9768.38 crore from the secondary equity markets in calendar 2017.

have bought stocks worth a net Rs 6029.06 crore from the primary market & others' category in calendar 2018 so far (till 1 March 2018). They bought stocks worth a net Rs 41485.09 crore from the primary market & others' category in calendar 2017.

