FPIs in buying mode

Net inflow of Rs 747.16 crore on 6 March 2018

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought stocks worth a net Rs 747.16 crore from the secondary equity markets on 6 March 2018, compared with net outflow of Rs 343.89 crore on 5 March 2018. On 6 March 2018, the Sensex had slumped 429.58 points or 1.27% to settle at 33,317.20, its lowest closing level since 14 December 2017.

The net inflow of Rs 747.16 crore into the secondary equity markets on 6 March 2018 was a result of gross purchases of Rs 5926.26 crore and gross sales of Rs 5179.10 crore.

There was a net inflow of Rs 2.05 crore into the 'primary market & others' category on 6 March 2018, which was a result of gross purchases of Rs 3.05 crore and gross sales of Rs 1 crore.

have sold stocks worth a net Rs 1003.18 crore in March 2018 so far (till 6 March 2018). They offloaded stocks worth a net Rs 16809.04 crore into the secondary equity markets last month.

have purchased stocks worth a net Rs 113.01 crore from the primary market & others' category in March 2018 so far (till 6 March 2018).

They purchased stocks worth a net Rs 5771.94 crore from the primary market & others' category last month.

have sold stocks worth a net Rs 4176.48 crore into the secondary equity markets in calendar 2018 so far (till 6 March 2018). They bought stocks worth a net Rs 9768.38 crore from the secondary equity markets in calendar 2017.

have bought stocks worth a net Rs 6030.67 crore from the primary market & others' category in calendar 2018 so far (till 6 March 2018). They bought stocks worth a net Rs 41485.09 crore from the primary market & others' category in calendar 2017.

