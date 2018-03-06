JUST IN
Business Standard

FPIs in selling mode

Capital Market 

Net outflow of Rs 343.89 crore on 5 March 2018

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold stocks worth a net Rs 343.89 crore into the secondary equity markets on 5 March 2018, compared with net inflow of Rs 319.46 crore on 1 March 2018. On 5 March 2018, the Sensex had fallen 300.16 points or 0.88% to settle at 33,746.78, its lowest closing level since 20 February 2018. The stock market was shut on 2 March 2018 on account of Holi.

The net outflow of Rs 343.89 crore from the secondary equity markets on 5 March 2018 was a result of gross purchases of Rs 6139.69 crore and gross sales of Rs 6483.58 crore.

There was a net outflow of Rs 0.44 crore from the 'primary market & others' category on 5 March 2018, which was a result of gross purchases of Rs 8.68 crore and gross sales of Rs 9.12 crore.

FPIs have sold stocks worth a net Rs 1750.34 crore in March 2018 so far (till 5 March 2018).

They offloaded stocks worth a net Rs 16809.04 crore into the secondary equity markets last month.

FPIs have purchased stocks worth a net Rs 110.96 crore from the primary market & others' category in March 2018 so far (till 5 March 2018). They purchased stocks worth a net Rs 5771.94 crore from the primary market & others' category last month.

FPIs have sold stocks worth a net Rs 4923.94 crore into the secondary equity markets in calendar 2018 so far (till 5 March 2018). They bought stocks worth a net Rs 9768.38 crore from the secondary equity markets in calendar 2017.

FPIs have bought stocks worth a net Rs 6028.62 crore from the primary market & others' category in calendar 2018 so far (till 5 March 2018). They bought stocks worth a net Rs 41485.09 crore from the primary market & others' category in calendar 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 06 2018. 16:30 IST

