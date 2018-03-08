FPIs in selling mode

Net outflow of Rs 618.19 crore on 7 March 2018

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold stocks worth a net Rs 618.19 crore into the secondary equity markets on 7 March 2018, compared with net inflow of Rs 747.16 crore on 6 March 2018. On 7 March 2018, the Sensex had fallen 284.11 points or 0.85% to settle at 33,033.09, its lowest closing level since 7 December 2017.

The net outflow of Rs 618.19 crore from the secondary equity markets on 7 March 2018 was a result of gross purchases of Rs 4856.51 crore and gross sales of Rs 5474.70 crore.

There was a net inflow of Rs 13.40 crore into the 'primary market & others' category on 7 March 2018, which was a result of gross purchases of Rs 13.83 crore and gross sales of Rs 0.43 crore.

have sold stocks worth a net Rs 1621.37 crore in March 2018 so far (till 7 March 2018). They offloaded stocks worth a net Rs 16809.04 crore into the secondary equity markets last month.

have purchased stocks worth a net Rs 126.41 crore from the primary market & others' category in March 2018 so far (till 7 March 2018). They purchased stocks worth a net Rs 5771.94 crore from the primary market & others' category last month.

have sold stocks worth a net Rs 4794.67 crore into the secondary equity markets in calendar 2018 so far (till 7 March 2018). They bought stocks worth a net Rs 9768.38 crore from the secondary equity markets in calendar 2017.

have bought stocks worth a net Rs 6044.07 crore from the primary market & others' category in calendar 2018 so far (till 7 March 2018). They bought stocks worth a net Rs 41485.09 crore from the primary market & others' category in calendar 2017.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)