Galaxy Entertainment Corporation makes preferential allotment of shares and CCDs

On 02 January 2018Galaxy Entertainment Corporation has allotted 95,79,435 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 11 per share on preferential basis. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the Company has increased to Rs 25.22 crore. The Company has also allotted 9,88,744 compulsorily convertible debentures to promoter group.
