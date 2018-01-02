Galaxy Entertainment Corporation makes preferential allotment of shares and CCDs

On 02 January 2018

Entertainment Corporation has allotted 95,79,435 equity of 10 each at a premium of 11 per share on preferential basis. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the Company has increased to 25.22 crore. The Company has also allotted 9,88,744 compulsorily convertible debentures to promoter group.

