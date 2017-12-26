Ganga Gram Project launched to make 4,470 Ganga Villages Swachh and fully developed

The Ministry of Drinking Water and (MDWS) launched 'Ganga Gram' - a project for based integrated development of all 4470 villages along the River Ganga, at a multi-stakeholder sammelan.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Nitin Gadkari, for Water Resources, Ganga Rejuvenation and River Development appealed to the village sarpanches to pledge unconditional support to making and Ganga Grams 'swachh'. Highlighting the various interventions towards making the Ganga 'Nirmal' Shri Gadkari, announced that funds will be generated from NRIs to support the various Ganga projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Sushri Uma Bharti, for Drinking Water and advised to let development take place only if adequate care and precaution is taken in the project to protect the of the Ganga. Highlighting the commitment of the towards the Ganga, she informed that Evaluation and and Process feature prominently in all Ganga rejuvenation projects. She highlighted that the project depends upon the commitment and resolve of the people living on its banks.

Introducing the Project, Shri Parmeswaran Iyer, MDWS underlined that vision is an integrated approach for holistic development of villages situated on the banks of with active participation of the villagers. After achieving ODF target in Ganga Villages, implementation of solid and liquid waste management and other integrated activities are remaining tasks.

Ministry of Drinking Water and is the nodal agency for implementation of the Project. Since the launch of in October 2014, the Ministry has constructed 5.72 crore toilets and has made 2.96 lakh villages, 262 districts, 6 States and 2 Union Territories, open defecation free. For the Project the Ministry works in close coordination with NMCG, various Ministries, State and Distrcts.

