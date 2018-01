From NHAI

has bagged a new order of Rs. 583.00 crore contract from

Project details -

Rehabilitation and uprgadation of Cuttack-Angul Section of NH-42 (NEW NH-55) to 4-lane (km. 0+400 to k.m.60+200) in the state of under NHDP Phase-III on Mode, pkg-1.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)